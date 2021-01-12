Fossil launches its first LTE-equipped smartwatch.

Fossil brand on Tuesday launched the newest addition to its wearables assortment-- the Gen 5 LTE Touchscreen Smartwatch. Enabled with 4G cellular connectivity powered by Verizon, Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear 3100 platform and Wear OS by GoogleTM, Android phone users can stay more connected with texting and calling abilities without needing their phone.

"Users can enjoy audible functionality, calls, and hear responses from Google Assistant - when you ask a question or tell it to perform an action, you can hear Google speak back to you," the company said in a statement.

As the newest iteration of Fossil's latest touchscreen smartwatch, users will also enjoy software updates from Wear OS by Google and Fossil Group, speaker functionality, smart battery modes and 8GB storage.

The new smartwatch is launching first in the US and specifically designed for Android phone users with eligible Verizon service.

To connect the cellular functionality, Gen 5 LTE comes with the integrated 4G LTE modem in the Snapdragon Wear platform with an eSIM chip, making Fossil the first mass-market fashion brand on Wear OS by Google to offer eSIM.

The new smartwatch launches with 2 colourways in stunning combinations of black straps on a smoketone stainless steel and blush straps on a rose gold-tone case.

With a 45 mm case size and endless strap options, Gen 5 LTE continues to provide consumers with personalized technology in customizable designs and styles.