Flipkart introduces new MarQ Smart TV series in India: Price, features and more

Image Source : FLIPKART MarQ smart TV 43-inch

Flipkart on Friday launched a new range of MarQ Smart TVs powered by Android 9.0, ahead of the upcoming festive season. The MarQ Smart TVs will be available in 32-inch HD and 43-inch Full HD/4K Ultra HD variants at a starting price of Rs 11,999.

"India is adopting a smarter and connected lifestyle and with MarQ Android 9.0 Smart TVs, they get an affordable option without compromising on quality, features, and aesthetics," Dev Iyer, VP, Private Brands at Flipkart said in a statement.

The TV series comes with new design features such as a metal ribbon stand that occupies less space and comes equipped with Dolby Audio.

The TVs also feature greater connectivity options to ensure hassle-free entertainment -- the HD variants consist of 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports, while the 43-inch Ultra-HD variant comes with 4 HDMI and 3 USB ports.

In addition, the company also unveiled MarQ Smart Home Speakers for Rs 3,499.

