Facebook, WhatsApp back in action, some users still affected

Facebook, WhatsApp restored to action post problems faced in image sharing, uploading and downloading along with other features.

"Earlier today, some people and businesses experienced trouble uploading or sending images, videos and other files on our apps and platforms. The issue has since been resolved and we should be back at 100 per cent for everyone. We're sorry for any inconvenience," said the Menlo Park (California)-headquartered company which has over 2.38 billion users globally.

Facebook users were reporting that uploaded images were visible again, though there were continued reports of messaging and image problems with WhatsApp and Instagram.

Hashtags and hashtag pages were still not functioning, according to posts by some users.

Instagram indicated on Twitter that the main problem was resolved.

"We're back! The issue has been resolved and we should be back at 100 per cent for everyone. We're sorry for any inconvenience," Instagram posted on Twitter.

A Facebook spokesperson was quoted as saying that the company "triggered an issue" during routine maintenance, which made it difficult for some people to send or upload photos and videos.

In March, Facebook experienced the biggest outage in its history impacting millions of users worldwide owing to a "server configuration change".

