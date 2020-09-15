Facebook Messenger gets 'Watch Together' feature for Android, iOS users: Know details

Image Source : FACEBOOK New Facebook feature

Facebook on Monday introduced its Watch Together feature on Messenger app where users can enjoy videos with your friends and family and see their reactions in real-time over Messenger video calls and Messenger Rooms.

Facebook Watch is an on-demand service to discover videos across the social network. To use the feature, just start a Messenger video call or create a Messenger Room and then, swipe up to access the menu and select Watch Together. From there, you can select a video suggested for you or choose from a category such as 'TV & Movies,' 'Watched' 'or 'Uploaded.'

"You can watch videos with up to eight people on a Messenger video call and up to 50 people in Rooms," Facebook said in a blog post.

Watch Together is free and is rolling out globally this week in Messenger and Messenger Rooms on mobile for iOS and Android. Every day, there are more than 150 million video calls on Messenger, and more than 200 million videos sent via Messenger.

Since its launch in 2018, Facebook Watch is witnessing more than 1.25 billion people discover and share videos from millions of creators and publishers.

