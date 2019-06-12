Image Source : FACEBOOK/FACEBOOKSTUD Facebook to start paying in exchange for your data

Facebook is set to relaunch its paid market research program called Study that will be exclusive to Android. The company has launched this after a few months of shutting down its user-tracking research app after it got into a controversy as Facebook was accused of exploiting a loophole in Apple's privacy regulation in order to get more access to the phone that violates Apple's rules.

Now the company has made it clear on their purpose with the user-research program that will allow users to sell the company data on how they use competitors’ apps.

Sturdy will be available to people above 18 years and will be able to opt out any time, but Facebook hasn't had a word on compensation that users will receive for the Sturdy app.

The social media giant will run an ad campaign in India as well as the US, wherein users will be able to register and download the app from the Play Store via the invitation process. As soon as users sign up, people will be able to view description as to how the app will work and what info they would be sharing.

The company will also notify the users on how the data will be used and anyone using the app will get compensated for contributing to the research.

The user-research program does not collect users IDs, passwords or any other content like Photos, messages or videos. Using this program, the company will be collecting and analyzing information that includes apps installed in a participants phone, amount of time spent with those apps, country, device and network type and app activity names that may show the names of app features that users use.

