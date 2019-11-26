Facebook dark mode on Android soon?

After Facebook, we expect WhatsApp to get the Dark Mode feature.

Dark Mode is a popular feature that is requested on every custom UI and application. While a lot of apps like Instagram and Twitter have already rolled out Dark Mode, popular apps like Facebook and WhatsApp are still working on bringing the features.

According to a report by Android Police, few Facebook users have spotted dark mode on the Facebook app for a short period of time. Users are taking this to platforms like Twitter and Reddit to know if it was some sort of a bug. Considering, the company has already rolled out dark mode for its Messenger app, the feature should be almost ready for the Facebook app.

Since the feature has been spotted on Android, it is safe to say that the feature will first arrive on Android. Notably, the company has redesigned the Facebook app and the new design is available on both iOS and Android. The dark mode feature was spotted on the new design, which means the user should be on the latest version.

Apart from the Facebook Messenger app, Twitter, YouTube, Gmail and Instagram are some other popular applications to get dark mode. According to the leaks and rumours, dark mode for WhatsApp is almost ready to hit the Android and iOS stores.