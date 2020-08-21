Facebook will kill its classic design to fully go for the 'new Facebook' in September

Image Source : INDIA TV/VANSHIKA MALHOTRA New Facebook in dark mode

After announcing a design overhaul during F8 2019, Facebook finally made it available for all users back in May. The new look, with a lesser 'Facebook' feel and more streamlined look, came with an option to choose between the original Facebook and the new Facebook. However, starting next month, there will only be the new Facebook look and we will have to say goodbye to Facebook's proprietary blue colour. Read on to know more about it.

Facebook's classic look will be gone next month

Facebook has officially told us that it will finally let the classic design go. Facebook's web version now has the message (when you go back and forth between both the looks) that reads, " The classic Facebook will no longer be available starting in September." For those who don't know, the two looks can be opted for by tapping on the drop-down menu option in the top right corner and selecting the 'Switch to a new Facebook' or 'Switch to the classic Facebook' option.

In addition to the message, Facebook also pops up a message for your feedback if you switch back from the new to the old design. The aim is to improve the design further before it is made the only design for the Facebook web. You can choose whether or not you want to give your feedback on the same.

For those who have forgotten, Facebook's new UI was initially rolled out to a small group of people and was eventually available for all. The new-look excludes the blue top navigation banner on the platform and has integrated the dark mode. The icons and the elements of Facebook's desktop version appear enlarged as opposed to the smaller ones in the old design.

However, it now appears more streamlined and clean with all the options being quite accessible. To give you a gist, the search, home, watch, marketplace, groups and gaming pages, profile, create, Messenger, notifications, and drop-down menu options appear at the top part, aptly spread out. Here's a look at both the designs for a better idea:

Classic Facebook

New Facebook



The new Facebook might feel a bit overwhelming at first but calls for a much easier scroll-through experience. Facebook also suggests that the home page will load much faster and switching from one page to another will be much smoother.

