Facebook introduces music videos on its platform: Know what they are

Facebook on Friday announced to bring official music videos from top artists to its main platform in the US. Facebook launched the music videos in partnership with Sony Music Group, Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group, Merlin, BMG, Kobalt and many others across the independent music community, publishers and societies.

"Starting this weekend, you'll be able to discover, watch and share music videos from today's top artists to up-and-coming bands and classics across various music genres on Facebook," said Tamara Hrivnak, VP of Music Business Development and Partnerships and Vijaye Raji, VP of Entertainment in a blog post.

The global music video premieres on Facebook will include exclusive music video content from J. Balvin, Karol G, Sebastian Yatra, Alejandro Fernandez and Calibre 50. Fans can also expect the premiere of the official music video for a new track from Lele Pons on Facebook first, who will be going live in advance to connect with fans and build excitement.

In addition, Panamanian R&B singer Sech will be exclusively releasing a new video on Facebook and engaging fans in the lead-up through tools like Live, countdown stickers in Stories and fan Groups.

"We've been working with partners in India and Thailand to build the foundation of a music video experience on Facebook," said the company.

Like any video on Facebook, the users can react to, comment on and share music videos that are important to them or reflect their current mood across News Feed, Groups and Messenger.

"You can also discover new artists from music videos shared by friends in News Feed, connect with fans who share your passion in a Facebook Group dedicated to your favourite artist, and react to a video in real-time as it premieres".

The social network said it is launching a new destination for Music in Facebook Watch where you can explore music videos by genre, artist or mood, as well as themed playlists like "Hip Hop MVPs," "Trailblazers of Pop" and "Epic Dance Videos." You'll also find timely playlists like "Popular This Week" and "New This Week."

The Music destination in Facebook Watch is available on desktop and iOS and Android mobile devices. The users can also follow their favourite artists to stay up to date and see their latest music videos and posts in their News Feed.

"You can follow an artist directly from a music video, and click through from a video to their Page to learn more about them and find information like when they're performing next and where to buy their music," said Facebook.

In the coming weeks, the company will add more music videos to Facebook.

