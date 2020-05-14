Exclusive: itel might soon foray into the accessories segment; here’s what we know so far

Image Source : DEVESH ARORA itel accessories to launch in India soon.

itel Mobile, a division of the popular giant Transsion India, has been launching smartphones in the entry-level segment. The smartphones have been making Android more accessible to the users. Now, the giant wants to step into the accessories business in India and here’s what we know so far.

itel has been known for the budget-friendly market and we can confidently say that once the company starts rolling out these accessories, they will not only carry a trendy design but also offer great value for money. The accessories are expected to be technologically advanced yet budget-friendly.

As for what the accessory segment in itel would include, the company is planning on bringing multiple accessories such as Bluetooth speakers, headsets, power banks and more. As mentioned above, these products will be priced quite aggressively making them a good value proposition.

itel as a brand has also managed to get a loyal user base. The brand is now focusing on the accessory segment in order to bring more products to its portfolio. This will not only give the shoppers a one-stop solution but also the trust that comes in with a smartphone brand that has been existing for quite some time now.

As for the numbers, the mobile phone brand has already captured leadership in both the smartphone and feature phone segment. According to Counterpoint and CMR market research report, itel managed to capture the number one position in the feature phone category in Q1, 2020. The brand currently holds over 22% market share in the segment.

