Microsoft Surface Neo, Surface Duo make surprise entry at the Microsoft Event 2019

Image Source : TWITTER Microsoft Event 2019

Microsoft Event 2019 came with a few surprise announcements from the tech giant. While the news about the launch of Surface Pro 7 and Surface laptops was making rounds, Microsoft surprised with the announcement of the new dual-screen, Surface Neo and Surface Duo device. The company also unveiled the Surface Pro X and wireless earbuds called the Surface Buds along with the expected launches Microsoft Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptops.

Apart from the hardware launches, Microsoft also introduced its new operating system for dual-screen devices the Windows 10X. This customised operating will support apps that are supported on the existing Windows 10. Windows 10X is especially designed to use multiple screens on certain devices to run different apps on separate screens.

Microsoft Surface Neo

The Surface Duo device comes with dual 9-inch display attached together with a 360-degree hinge in between. At the launch event, Microsoft showcased how the dual-screen available on the device could be used for running different tasks and application. The company has equipped the device with an in-screen keyboard and a touch interface called the wonder bar. The device will get powered by an Intel Lakefield processor and comes with a Surface Pen. The device will run on the newly introduced Windows 10X

Microsoft Surface Duo

This smaller version of Surface Neo comes with two 5.6-inch screens attached with a hinge in between. While there were rumours of Microsoft launching a dual-screen phone, the Surface Duo isn’t like the conventional phone device. However, the Surface Duo comes with a new version of Android. The phone showcased at the launch event didn’t even have a camera at the back, but we expect it to be equipped with a camera when it makes it entry into the market.

Both the new Surface Neo and Surface Duo announced at the event will make it to market only in the latter part of 2020 and details about the specifications are expected to be revealed then. For now, Microsoft is still working on the development of the products before their final launch is next year.