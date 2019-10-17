Looking to buy gold this Diwali season? You can try these digital gold purchase options

This Diwali season, buy gold digitally on apps like Paytm, Phonepe

Apart from being a great investment option, Gold is part of Indian festival season shopping but its skyrocketing prices have made it difficult for the common man to get their hands on it. Gold purchase options on digital platforms like Paytm, Phonepe and Google Pay could offer an easy option for your gold purchase.

These online digital purchases allow customers to buy gold online without any restriction on the minimum amount of purchase.

Customers can buy Gold of any amount at the current Gold rate, purchases made on these apps can be used for trading off at a better gold rate or you can also ask the purchased gold to be physically delivered to you with quality guarantee. The apps have tied up with various agencies to offer you insured high-quality gold for your purchase.

Paytm Gold

To make you gold purchase on Paytm customers can log in to their Paytm account and click on the gold icon on the main page. Buyers can buy gold from MMTC-PAMP via Paytm. There is no restriction on the minimum amount of purchase and customers can buy gold and collect them in their account. This purchased gold can also be asked to physically be delivered to you.

Google Pay Gold

Google Pay also offers gold purchase from MMTC-PAMP on its platform under the business section. Interested buyers can buy gold of any amount and quantity and collect it their gold vault. Customers can even get physical gold delivered. For purchases over Rs 49,999 customers need to complete their full physical KYC with Google Pay.

Phonepe Gold

Phone Pe offers Gold purchase facility on its platform by Safegold and MMTC. Buyers can purchase 24 Karat gold of any amount. All Gold purchased on the app is physically deposited into a Brink’s vault and is fully insured at all times. If a customer needs the physical gold, she/he can ask for it to be delivered to their doorstep.