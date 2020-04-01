Disney+ Hotstar launching in India on April 3: VIP, Premium subscription prices revealed

Disney+ Hotstar set to arrive in India on April 3.

Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic going on around the globe, Disney delayed the launch of the much-awaited Disney+ Hotstar in India. Earlier, the launch was scheduled for the last week of March but now the company has finally announced a new launch date. The streaming service is finally arriving in the country on April 3. As the collaboration will add more content to the platform, the prices of the VIP and Premium subscriptions have been increased.

Hotstar had two plans available, VIP and Premium. While the VIP plan costed just Rs. 365 per year, the Premium plan was available on a monthly and annual basis for Rs. 299 and Rs. 999 respectively. Now, with the introduction of the Disney content, the annual VIP and Premium plans will be available at Rs, 399 and Rs. 1,499 respectively. If you are already subscribed to one of the Hotstar's existing plans, your account will automatically be upgraded to add the new Disney+ content.

When Disney delayed the launch of the streaming service, it left many fans disappointed especially considering most people are at home quarantine and need something to pass their time. The company was thoughtful enough as the launch was not delayed by a long period helping people stuck with the Coronavirus Lockdown. The company will be able to get even more consumers at such timing.

It is also worth noting that the company will be providing unlimited downloads for Disney+ content for Disney+ Hotstar subscribers. Additionally, the revamped app and website will bring a brand-new navigation section with new channels for Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic.

In order to make the launch exciting, Disney+ Hotstar will host a virtual red carpet on April 2. The subscribers will be able to watch the live-action of The Lion King remake, which will be premiered at 6 PM. This will be followed by The Mandalorian at 8 PM. Apart from that, the viewers will also be able to interact with other Disney+ Hotstar users by sharing messages, photos and badges.