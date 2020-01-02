Delhi Metro free WiFi on Airport Express Line: How to connect and use

Here's how you can access free WiFi on Delhi Metro Airport Express Line

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has finally installed WiFi hotspots inside train coaches on the Airport Express Line. These WiFi hotspots are free to use and offer high-speed connectivity. DMRC has launched the service today and it was inaugurated by DMRC Managing Director - Dr Mangu Singh.

Free WiFi facility is already available on the Delhi Metro platforms. However, it has finally entered inside the train coaches of the Airport Express Line. According to a report by PTI, the officials said that this is the first such facility in any country in the South Asian region. Notably, the Airport Express line is 22.7kms in range and has a total of six stations.

This is for the first time in India that the free Wi-Fi facility on moving Metro Trains has been launched. Delhi Metro currently provides Wi-Fi facility at many of its major stations, including those on yellow and blue lines. pic.twitter.com/QDpzymmAi6 — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) January 2, 2020

In order to make the inauguration announcement, DMRC shared a few pictures on its official Twitter handle. According to one of those images, the download speeds of the Free WiFi on the Airport Express Line were recorded at 88Mbps.

How to connect and use Free WiFi?

Connecting to the Free WiFi on the metro is quite easy. Just follow these steps:

Look for available WiFi networks and tap on "METROWIFI_FREE"

Once you are connected, you will be directed to a page on your browser where you will be asked to enter the login information to access the network.

Just enter your phone number and an OTP (one time password) will be sent to that number

Now enter the OTP and tap on login.

Once logged in, you can enjoy free high-speed WiFi until your station arrives.