Dark mode now on Google Play Store: Here’s how to enable it

Dark mode on Google Play Store is now available

Dark mode recently arrived on WhatsApp for both Android and users. The much popular theme for smartphones these days has now reached the Google Play Store app for Android users after several rumours. While previously dark mode on Google Play Store for some users only, it has started rolling out for more users globally.

Dark mode on Google Play Store

It is suggested that earlier the dark theme was available for the 'server-side test' and couldn't be accessed by all. However, Google made an announcement soon after via its Twitter handle telling us all that the Google Play Store finally has the dark mode.

We, at IndiaTV Digital, tried enabling the dark mode on the Google Play Store app and it worked. Here's the tweet via the Google Play Twitter handle:

📢📢 #DarkTheme on Google Play is now available on any @Android device! Flip the switch from ⚪ ➡️ ⚫ in your Play Store settings. pic.twitter.com/fR0W1WT6jd — Google Play (@GooglePlay) March 11, 2020

As a reminder, dark mode on Google Play Store can be easily enabled by Android users using Android Lollipop 5.0 and above.

How to enable dark mode on Google Play Store?

Dark mode on Google Play Store

Since dark mode has made its entry to the Google Play Store, here are the simple steps as to how you can get it:

Open the Google Play Store app on your Android smartphone.

Tap on the hamburger menu situated in the top left corner.

Select the Settings option, which is placed below the Play Protect option.

Once opened, select the Theme option.

You now get three options to select from, Light, Dark, and System Default. Selecting the Dark option will enable the dark mode on the Google Play Store app.

