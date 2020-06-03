Cyclone Nisarga Live Tracker: How to download, track the cyclone on Android, iOS?

Image Source : IMD Cyclone Nisarga

Cyclone Nisarga has hit the western coast in India today and is soon to turn into a cyclonic storm by evening in Maharashtra. Due to this, Mumbai, Raigad, Thane, and Palghar are at high risk. The cyclone type is termed as a severe and dangerous one as per the meteorological department. Here's how people can track Cyclone Nisarga and remain safe from it.

Cyclone Nisarga Tracker app: How to track, download on Android, iOS?

People living in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Palghar can easily track the Cyclone Nisarga live via various apps, as well as, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) website. Users can go for the Mumbai Rain app to track the movement of the cyclone and can get real-time temperatures, rainfall figures, relative humidity, and wind speed for nearby places. For this, users are required to follow simple steps:

Head to Google Play Store or the App Store

Search for Mumbai Rain in the search bar

Once found, tap on the app and select the Install option to download

As for the IMD website, users just need to visit the IMD website>Go to the 'Our Services' section by scrolling down a bit>Select the Cyclone option>Select the 'Track of cyclonic disturbances option in the left corner of the website and you can begin tracking it.

Alternatively, you can use Windy.com to check the live status of the Cyclone Nisarga in India.

