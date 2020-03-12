Coronavirus cyber scam alert: How to stay safe, necessary checks

Here's how Coronavirus is being involved in cyber crime.

Coronavirus is spreading at a high pace and the pandemic has left the whole world in panic. The deadly virus recently entered India and as of now, over 50 cases have been reported. While people are making use of technology to get awareness about the virus, some people are using this as an opportunity to scam or just trouble innocent people. Hackers and scammers have already come up with tactics that can make you fall for it. So, here's how you can stay away from such scams.

Do not panic

The first and foremost thing to take care is to not panic. You might receive a couple of emails guiding you towards a solution to the problem or misleading you in one or the other way. Also, you might start panicking once you see the numbers rising on a particular website. In order to avoid a panic in such a situation, go through the following points:

Check such emails thoroughly

Scammers or hackers use such emails to raise panic wherein the user will end up giving his personal data. However, you should look at the email addresses carefully. If anything sounds suspicious, head over to google and search for the domain you received the email from. For example, if you get an email from "john@who.com", search for who.com on Google. This will result in making you realise that the official website of who is "who.int". So, in this case, the email received from John is a scam.

Never share OTPs or personal details

No matter whomsoever the person claims to be, never share any OTP or personal details with anyone over email, phone call or WhatsApp message. The OTP or personal details can be used against you in multiple ways.

Go through multiple websites before believing

Recently, it has been reported that hackers are taking control of coronavirus dashboards in order to increase panic. So, before believing the numbers you see on a particular dashboard, go through reliable and credible sources first.

Keeping the above points in mind can help you stay away from scams, phishing attacks and other types of cybercrimes.

