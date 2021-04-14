Image Source : CLOCR Clocr launches tool to organize, manage and pass on Digital Legacy

Clocr, short for “Cloud Locker” is India’s first all-in-one estate planning and disbursement platform designed specifically for digital assets. The company established in 2018 simply focuses on a better solution to the problem of passing on digital assets the right way. It eliminates uncertainty and removes the obstacles of cost, procrastination, and frustration.

The pandemic situation as COVID has made the need for an All-In-One Legacy Planning Online Tool for passing on a person’s digital legacy even more important.

Everyone in this 21st century, across all social strata, owns dozens of different online accounts and conducts online transactions. The account details, passwords, and the data stored within are the digital assets that everyone tries to keep safe and secure. If anything were to happen to any of these people, all of his/her online accounts would be stranded without a designated owner, making these accounts easy targets for hackers and identity thieves, even potentially exposing the person’s family to financial risks.

Clocr, a SaaS (Software as a Service), is the First-of-its-kind All-In-One Legacy Planning Online Tool for Arranging Digital Assets after a Loved One’s Death, now available in the Indian market. It empowers its users to efficiently organize their digital assets including all accounts (social media and others) and files, identify their righteous heirs, and provide these heirs access to the digital legacies of their loved ones. The company also provides an array of instructions on how any user’s assets can be disbursed to their selected beneficiaries.

Clocr offers Digital Estate Solution with an easy-to-use online tool to create a will for digital assets set up, manage, and pass-on all digital assets the legal way. CLOCR also facilitates a Time Capsule, where they capture memories, messages, advice to pass on to their client’s loved ones. Most importantly, CLOCR Digital Vault extends a personal, digital safety deposit box with state-of-the-art encryption and security. CLOCR is a 21st Century Digital Cloud space, where one can keep track of one’s beneficiaries and vice-versa.

This proprietary, patent-pending, multi-layered security protocol is built on IPFS and blockchain concepts. If one delves into their work process, the company marks its steps as - digitally shred the encrypted files, encrypt the pieces, and spread them across different cloud storage locations. Even if someone hacks into a single storage location, they will not be able to view the file.