Chingari app introduces 'Chingari Multiplex' with Amitabh Bachchan movies

Wishing megastar Amitabh Bachchan a very happy birthday, short-video sharing platform Chingari on Saturday announced it has partnered with NH Studioz to launch 'Chingari Multiplex,' which will begin its innings by showing blockbuster Amitabh films.

Amitabh who still remains one of the busiest stars in the film industry will turn 78 on Sunday. Chingari announced its license agreement with the leading content house which has a vast library of 1,400 titles.

"The partnership with NH Studioz is crucial for Chingari, taking us closer to the users not just in terms of technology or content creation but also understanding their interest levels," said Sumit Ghosh, Co-founder and CEO, Chingari.

The 'Chingari Multiplex' will screen a free pack of Bachchan's all-time hits like 'Hum', 'Shaan', 'Lal Badshah', 'Sarkar', 'Kohram' and more on October 11.

"Today, OTT platforms have picked up in a big way and Chingari is happy to announce their movies by entering the forte of OTT platforms and make the consumer viewing more flexible and enjoyable experience," said Deepak Salvi, Co-founder & COO, Chingari.

Chingari was launched on Google Play Store in November 2018. It has garnered over 30 million users in India.

"The partnership with Chingari will help reach out to a wider audience and also provides us an opportunity to showcase our library," said Shreyans Hirawat, Director NH Studioz.

