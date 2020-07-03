Indian TikTok rival Chingari gets over 10M installs on Google Play Store

Friday, July 03, 2020
     
Chingari video-sharing app has garnered more than 10 million users and had become one of the top free Android apps

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: July 03, 2020 13:47 IST
Chingari on Google Play Store

Social app Chingari, a desi alternative to Chinese TikTok, on Friday said it has crossed 10 million downloads on Google Play Store and content creators are making a beeline to join the app. It is now among the top two free apps on Play Store for more than a week now.

"Our retention numbers and the app's daily engagement time are also witnessing a solid increase. Our team is working round the clock to provide all our customers with a seamless experience," said Biswatma Nayak, Co-founder.

Earlier, the app reached three million downloads in just 10 days and garnered about 500,000 downloads in just about 72 hours. The app is available in languages like English, Hindi, Bangla, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, Punjabi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu. 

"We would like to welcome all TikTok users to come and try Chingari, a 100 per cent ‘Made In India' app," said Sumit Ghosh, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer.

The ban on 59 Chinese apps has given homegrown app developers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to create world-class products across chat, short videos, and photo/video sharing segments and desi apps are now scouting for fresh finds to invest intelligently into scaling their platforms and handle the upcoming rush.

