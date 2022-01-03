CES 2022 to get a day shorter, due to Covid Distress, will end on Jan 7

Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE: CES CES 2022

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA), the organisation that hosts the CES (Consumer Electronics Show) every year has recently declared that the trade fair will close its display on January 7 instead of January 8, 2022. The steps have been taken by CTA post witnessing the rising cases of Covid-19 in the USA.

CES 2022 was announced to be scheduled from January 5 to January 8, 2022. CTA stated that the decision has been taken for implementing the additional safety measure, to protect the visitors from the threat of Omicron/COVID-19 cases in the USA along with other parts of the world.

On the announcement, Gary Shapiro, President and CEO at CTA said, “As the world’s most influential technology event, CES is steadfast in its pledge to be the gathering place to showcase products and discuss ideas that will ultimately make our lives better. We are shortening the show to three days and have put in place comprehensive health measures for the safety of all attendees and participants.”

Earlier, it was in the buzz that CES 2022 will have over 2200 exhibitors who were positive to exhibit in Las Vegas (USA) in person. Also, major investors of the show, including Google, Amazon, Intel, Waymo, Meta (earlier Facebook), OnePlus, Pinterest, Lenovo, GM, iHeartRadio, Twitter, T-Mobile, Microsoft, Magna International, AMD among others, later cancelled their plans of attending the event in-person.

Furthermore, Consumer Technology Association has taken all the necessary measures to make CES 2022 safe for all its attendees. All the attendees who are visiting the CES 2022 in person will have to take all the necessary measures to keep themselves and other visitors safe- like attendees will have to get tested for Covid-19, 24 hours before boarding their flight to Los Angeles. All attendees have to carry proof for vaccination or else they will not be allowed to attend the event.

The organisers have further asked the attendees to get tested a day (24 hours) before arriving at CES 2022 venue. They will further get a complimentary testing kit. Also, special arrangements have been created for international attendees, for the RT-PCR test, before they travel back to their respective destinations, post attending the tech event.