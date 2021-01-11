CES 2021: Samsung unveils upgraded robots, AI-based solutions

Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung unveils upgraded robots, AI-based solutions at CES 2021.

Samsung Electronics on Monday introduced its latest innovations in sectors ranging from artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) to robots at its press conference for the world's largest tech show.

Under the theme of "Better Normal for All," Samsung shared its tech vision at its press event for the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021 that will run until Thursday.

"Our world looks different, and many of you have been faced with a new reality - one where, among other things, your home has taken on a greater significance," said Sebastian Seung, who heads Samsung Research, the advanced R&D hub for the world's largest memory chip, smartphone and TV producer.

"Our innovations are designed to provide more personal and more intuitive experiences that express your personality. We're hard at work to bring you next-generation innovation, with AI as the core enabler, for your better tomorrow."

Samsung unveiled its AI-powered vacuum cleaner, the JetBot 90 AI+. Equipped with Intel's Movidius AI solution, the product utilizes LiDAR and 3D sensors to avoid objects, while cleaning hard-to-reach areas.

Using the product's camera and sensors, Samsung also unveiled SmartThings Pet, a companion animal care service where people can monitor their pets remotely through the company's IoT platform.

Samsung said it plans to launch the JetBot 90 AI+ vacuum cleaner and its pet care service in South Korea and the United States in the first half of the year, reports Yonhap news agency.

At the online event, Samsung also unveiled its new robots that are in development, including Samsung Bot Handy which can pick up objects after analyzing their sizes, shapes and weights through advanced AI technology.

Samsung said the new robot will be useful when doing house chores or setting tables at restaurants.

The company also introduced the upgraded version of its Samsung Bot Care, a robotic assistant that was unveiled at CES 2019. Samsung said the upgraded Samsung Bot Care will be able to assist not only elderly people, but also other family members, providing various services from scheduling to healthcare.

Samsung Health Smart Trainer for smart TVs is a service that provides home training content. Its Smart Trainer feature utilizes USB camera connected with TV, giving feedback on form and calculating calories burned.

Samsung also promoted its Bespoke 4-Door Flex refrigerator, a customizable fridge with water dispenser, and 110-inch Micro LED TV that are set to be released this spring.

The new 4-door model, available in North America this spring, also includes a brand-new Beverage Center, which gives quick access to a water dispenser and an automatically-filled water pitcher.

Samsung Bespoke 4-Door Flex also comes equipped with a Dual Auto Ice Maker which makes not only regular cubed ice but also smaller 'ice bites' to suit different preferences for cold beverages.