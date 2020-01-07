Tuesday, January 07, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology News
  4. CES 2020 Live Updates: Sony PlayStation 5 logo unveiled, to launch soon
Live now

CES 2020 Live Updates: Sony PlayStation 5 logo unveiled, to launch soon

CES 2020 kicks off: Here are the live updates from Sony, Samsung, Asus, Dell, Acer, Lenovo, OnePlus and others.

India TV Tech Desk India TV Tech Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 07, 2020 14:13 IST
ces 2020

Sony unveils PS5 logo at CES 2020

Consumer Electronics Show or CES 2020 has just kicked off. The Las Vegas tradeshow is set to go on until January 10. However, prior to the event, various tech brands have showcased their upcoming products. Here's a look at all the products showcased by brands like Asus, Acer, Samsung, Sony, OnePlus, LG, Lenovo and more to follow.

This CES 2020 is all about AI, foldable or rollable displays, 5G networks and more. While the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, OnePlus, is taking the stage for the first time, Apple is also coming back to the tradeshow after a long 28-year break. So, this CES is going to be a lot more exciting than the previous ones. Stay updated right here!

Live updates : CES 2020 Live Updates - Day 1

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Jan 07, 2020 2:13 PM (IST) Posted by Devesh Arora

    Samsung Ballie is cute little rolling robot

    India Tv - samsung

    Samsung Ballie

    At its event in CES 2020, Samsung unveiled its new smart robot. Samsung Ballie is a personal care robot shaped like a ball. The Ballie will be available in fun colours like Yellow. It comes with capabilities to control homes, function as fitness assistant, remote control gadgets and more. It can even connect to various smart home devices like smart refrigerators.

  • Jan 07, 2020 1:50 PM (IST) Posted by Devesh Arora

    Sony unveils PlayStation 5 logo, to be available soon

    India Tv - ps5

    Sony PS5

    Last night, Sony unveiled the logo of the next generation of the PlayStation. The much-awaited PlayStation 5 is set to arrive later this year as announced by PlayStation head Rim Jyan. Sony also talked about some of the interesting features coming to the PS5 like 3D audio sound, ultra-fast SSDs, ultra Blu-ray drive and adaptive haptic feedback. Apart from that, the company did not reveal much information about the upcoming gaming console.

     

  • Jan 07, 2020 1:41 PM (IST) Posted by Devesh Arora

    Lenovo X1 Fold is world's first foldable laptop

    India Tv - Lenovo

    Lenovo X1 Fold

    With the launch of the Galaxy Fold, Samsung has opened up a number of possibilities. Lenovo has taken the first step into the world of foldable laptops. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold is the world’s first foldable laptop. It comes with a 13.3-inch OLED screen. While users can choose to use it in the laptop mode and type on one half of the screen, Lenovo has provided a Bluetooth keyboard that can be attached to the one half and get you that tactile feel while typing. 

  • Jan 07, 2020 1:34 PM (IST) Posted by Devesh Arora

    Detect sleep apnea with the all-new stylish Withings ScanWatch

    India Tv - Withings ScanWatch

    Withings ScanWatch

    Withings ScanWatch is a new health-focused smartwatch that can run ECG and even detect sleep apnea. Available in two sizes - 38mm and 42mm, the analogue smartwatch will be available at a starting price of USD 249 (roughly Rs. 18,000). The watch even promises a battery life of 30 days on a single charge.

     

  • Jan 07, 2020 1:25 PM (IST) Posted by Devesh Arora

    Lenovo Lavie Pro laptop weighs under a kilo

    India Tv - lenovo

    Lenovo Lavie Pro Mobile Laptop

    While people have always embraced the LG gram for being the lightest laptop, Lenovo has a sweet little surprise at the CES 2020. Lavie Pro Mobile is a laptop that weighs in at just 1.85 pounds or under 850 grams. It does not compromise on power as it offers the Intel Core i7 processor under the hood coupled with 512GB SSD and a 13.3-inch fullHD display. The laptop comes with a 49Wah battery, which according to Lenovo should last 15 hours on a single charge. Lenovo Lavie Pro Mobile laptop will be available in March at a starting price of USD 1599 (roughly Rs. 1,15,000).

     

  • Jan 07, 2020 1:02 PM (IST) Posted by Devesh Arora

    Samsung Sero TV can rotate vertically, replicate smartphone

    India Tv - Samsung

    Samsung Sero

    At its launch event ahead of CES 2020, Samsung unveiled a new smart tv dubbed Samsung Sero. According to Samsung, this television is made for the mobile generation as it can vertically rotate when a video is played in portrait mode instead of the traditional landscape mode. This nifty feature makes this 43-inch TV best for viewing Instagram IGTV videos as well as TikTok content.

  • Jan 07, 2020 12:50 PM (IST) Posted by Devesh Arora

    Asus ROG Swift Gaming monitor with 360Hz refresh rate launched

    India Tv - Swift

    Swift

    Yesterday, Asus launched the world's first 360Hz refresh rate gaming monitor dubbed Asus ROG Swift. While most gaming monitors come with up to 240Hz refresh rate, this is a huge leap forward for eSports and competitive gaming. According to Asus, the ROG Swift's 360Hz panel isis 50 per cent faster than current generation 240Hz monitors. The monitor even comes with Nvidia's G-sync technology making the gameplay even smoother.

Top News

Latest News