CES 2020 Live Updates: Sony PlayStation 5 logo unveiled, to launch soon

Sony unveils PS5 logo at CES 2020

Consumer Electronics Show or CES 2020 has just kicked off. The Las Vegas tradeshow is set to go on until January 10. However, prior to the event, various tech brands have showcased their upcoming products. Here's a look at all the products showcased by brands like Asus, Acer, Samsung, Sony, OnePlus, LG, Lenovo and more to follow.

This CES 2020 is all about AI, foldable or rollable displays, 5G networks and more. While the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, OnePlus, is taking the stage for the first time, Apple is also coming back to the tradeshow after a long 28-year break. So, this CES is going to be a lot more exciting than the previous ones. Stay updated right here!