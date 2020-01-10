CES 2020: After foldable phones, circular phones might be the future

Image Source : CYRCLE Cyrcle might launch the product soon.

A tech startup named Cyrcle showcased a new Andorid smartphone prototype at the CES 2020 event. What sets this one apart from others is the new circular design instead of the boring rectangle ones. At its booth in the trade show, the company showcased a prototype version of the smartphone and promises that it will be launching the smartphone later this year.

The company claims that the product has been under development for over five years now. While the hardware of the smartphone was ready, it was the software part that took more time than usual.

According to a video released by Cyrcle on their YouTube channel, the circular smartphone will feature two headphone jacks. Apart from that, other features include dual-SIM support and Google's Android 9 operating system.

In the videos and images, the phone looks like a massive smartwatch in hands. While the design looks cool and it surely does the job of making heads turn, the device is really impractical. Foldable phones, on the other hand, bring more features and are generally more practical.

