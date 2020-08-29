Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta codes for free: Here's how you can get it

Image Source : ACTIVISION Here's how you can get Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta codes for free.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War for Free: The coronavirus pandemic has forced us to stay at home and we do not have many activities to do these days. Gaming is among the top things that have kept most of us entertained during the lockdown. But if you have been bored playing the same game, Activision has the right surprise for you.

Activision has announced a giveaway of 10,000 beta codes for the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War for absolutely free. The company will be giving away these codes during the Call of Duty League championship. The first championship is being hosted on August 30, at 4 PM ET (August 31, 1:30 AM IST). The ones who are interested can head over to the official website, where they will also get a chance to grab the beta codes.

In order to be eligible to get the beta code, the users will need to have an Activision account. The account can be created for free from Activision’s website. The user should also make sure that the account should be linked with their PlayStation or Xbox. PC users can link it with their Battle.net account.

According to the rewards section of the Call of Duty League championship webpage, there are 10,000 beta codes and they will be available during the promotion. These codes can be redeemed on all three platforms - PC, Xbox and PlayStation.

Apart from that, the viewers will also get a chance to win a code for the CDL Champs 2020 Pack. The pack basically consists of M4/ HDR/ M19 Blueprints, two charms, 55 player signatures, three calling cards, three emblems and three sprays. The CDL Champs 2020 Pack sells for $14.99 but viewers will have the chance to get it for free.

Additionally, the viewers will also get a chance to win the exclusive CDL Knife Blueprint for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone by watching the stream for just 30 minutes.

