After PUBG Mobile, TikTok is reportedly coming back to India as TickTock

TikTok is one of the most popular short-video platforms and it is now reportedly making a comeback to India. According to a recent report, TikTok’s parent company ByteDance is preparing to bring the app back to India as TickTock.

TikTok was a part of the 59 Chinese apps that were banned in India by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology back in June last year. Due to the ban, the app was removed from the Indian versions of Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The app also became inaccessible when using Indian networks.

Now, ByteDance has filed a trademark application for TikTok with the title “TickTock” on July 6. This was first reported by tipster Mukul Sharma on Twitter. According to the report, the application was filed under the Class 42 of the Fourth Schedule to Trade Mark Rules, 2002. This is meant for “scientific and technological services and research and design relating thereto; industrial analysis and research services; design and development of computer hardware and software.”

Furthermore, media reports claim that ByteDance has been in talks with the Indian government on bringing the TikTok app back. The company has agreed to make necessary changes and has even assured officials that it would comply with the new IT rules.