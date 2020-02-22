Best phones under Rs 5,000 to buy in India: JioPhone, Redmi Go and more

Here's a list of top 5 budget phones under Rs 5,000

While smartphones have started touching the Rs 1 lakh mark with phones like the Apple iPhone 11 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, there is a market that still needs some good budget phones. In the era of mid-range smartphones, there are people still looking out for sub-Rs 5,000 phones, which can even use apps like WhatsApp and Facebook without any issue. Though this budget market is flooded with Chinese phones, it is difficult to find the best ones. We have done the hard work for you and listed below are the best phones to buy under a budget of Rs. 5,000 in India.

JioPhone

Jio Phone supports 4G

JioPhone is currently one of the most popular smartphones at a price of under Rs. 5,000 in India. It is also one of the cheapest VoLTE enabled 4G phones you can get right now. The feature phone also brings in unlimited voice calls and data using a Jio SIM and plans to start at just Rs. 99. It is available only for a price of Rs. 699. However, if you are more into chatting and have some spare cash to spend, you can also go in with the JioPhone 2 that brings in a QWERTY keyboard for a price of Rs. 2,999.

Nokia 1

Last year, Nokia launched an Android Go smartphone that not only brought the brand trust but also the Android operating system at under Rs. 5,000. Priced at Rs. 4,800, the Nokia 1 is available across both online and offline channels. The smartphone brings in 1GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage, which is further expandable up to 128GB using a microSD card.

Itel A25

Itel A25 boasts a gradient back design.

Itel A25 budget phone recently arrived in India with a price tag of Rs. 3,999. The smartphone offers a 3,000mAh battery, smart face unlock and a 5-inch display. For storage, the phone brings in 16GB of internal storage, which is further expandable up to 32GB using a microSD card. The budget-oriented smartphone comes with a 5-megapixel camera at the back and it also comes with support for Google Lens. It runs on Google's Android operating system and supports multiple regional languages out of the box.

Xiaomi Redmi Go

Redmi Go is priced at Rs. 4,299

Xiaomi has gained the brand loyalty and trust in India by launching a product for every type of consumer. The brand now has 100s of service centres across the nation. Xiaomi also has an Android Go smartphone option in their portfolio now, the Redmi Go. It comes with a 5-inch HD display, an 8-megapixel camera, 3,000mAh battery, Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 and much more. Redmi Go is currently available via both online and offline channels for a price of Rs. 4,299.

Infinix Smart 2

Infinix Smart 2 is available on Flipkart for a price of Rs. 4,499. The smartphone brings in a decent set of specifications, which include 3GB of RAM, 32GB of onboard storage, 13MP rear camera, 8MP front camera, 3,000mAh battery and much more. It gets a relatively larger display at 5.45-inch and it is powered by a quad-core processor.