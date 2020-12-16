BookMyHSRP down: HSRP, color-coded sticker online booking website not working

Image Source : BOOKMYHSRP HSRP online booking website not working for many users.

High-security registration plate (HSRP) has been made mandatory in India. Vehicle owners living in Delhi are even supposed to get a color-coded fuel sticker applied on to their vehicle. In an earlier notice, the transport department had notified the public of owning HSRP and color-coded fuel stickers and had said those vehicle owners found without these would be liable to face prosecution under the motor vehicle (MV) act. According to the notice, defaulters can be fined Rs 10,000 which is compoundable to Rs. 5,500.

In order to avoid the fine, the users are rushing to the online portal BookMyHSRP.com. However, due to the heavy traffic, the website has been unstable since morning. The website has been down for the most part of the day.

Here's how people are reacting on Twitter:

Not able to apply for colour stickers since last 01 months due to following error. No response from Rosmerta. Checked details from RC numerous times.#rosmerta #delhitrafficpolice #bookmyhsrp pic.twitter.com/Vo6wvXh99n — Ashish Joshi (@AshishJ67576414) December 15, 2020

This #bookmyhsrp website really sucks. Been trying since morn. But the site is hardly working. Even toll number, no1 is answering. If this is the case, then how are we installing #hsrp . — Parshwati (@parshwati) December 16, 2020

As of writing this article, the bookmyhsrp.com website is working perfectly fine. While it lasts, one should get their online booking of HSRP done.

What is HSRP?

HSRP or high-security registration plates are registration plates for your vehicles that are issued by the government. The plates are made up of aluminium and are affixed using non-reusable locks. This means that the plats are not easy to replace. Further, the plate comprises a hot-stamped chromium-based 20 mm X 20 mm hologram of Ashoka Chakra in blue colour on the top left corner. This hologram depicts that the registration plate is genuine.

Moving ahead, there is also a 10-digit permanent identification number (PIN) printed on the bottom left corner. Lastly, HSRP also includes an inscription of the text "INDIA" at a 45-degree angle on the numbers and letters.

What is a colour coded sticker?

Colour coded fuel stickers have been made mandatory only for the vehicles registered in India. It is available for only three-wheelers and four-wheelers. The sticker simply depicts weather the vehicle runs on Petrol, Diesel, CNG or electricity.