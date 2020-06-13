BOE fails to deliver first iPhone 12 OLED shipments: Report

Image Source : APPLE BOE fails to deliver the first iPhone 12 OLED shipments.

Chinese display maker BOE has reportedly failed to deliver the first shipment of OLED panels for Apple iPhone 12, which is expected to launch in November, the media reported. According to Korea's Daily, the failure was apparently due to BOE's inability to pass Apple's strict OLED quality control tests.

BOE is the world's top producer of large liquid crystal screens and already makes liquid crystal displays for Apple's iPads and MacBooks.

However, the report did not make it clear whether this is an issue that will impact overall iPhone manufacturing, or if the quality control failures have already been built into the iPhone 12's production cycle.

Apple is expected to launch four new iPhones under the iPhone 12 series which would include two premium variants. Samsung Display is expected to provide nearly 80 per cent of the OLED displays used in this year''s iPhone 12 lineup.

LG Display and BOE are other panel suppliers for the upcoming iPhones. Samsung has been Apple''s OLED supplier since 2017 when the company finally gave its iPhone X this display feature.

The company is likely to supply display units for three of the upcoming iPhone 12 variants, the 5.4-inch entry-level option, the 6.1, and 6.7-inch iPhone Pro models. Meanwhile, LG and BOE displays may be used in the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 with similar specs to the entry-level variant, according to reports.

