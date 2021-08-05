Blaupunkt 50-inch Android SmartTV launched in India: Price, features

Follow us on Image Source : BLAUPUNKT Blaupunkt 50-inch Android SmartTV launched in India.

Blaupunkt has announced the launch of a new 4K resolution 50-inch Android Smart TV Model. The TV will be exclusively available on Flipkart and the bookings for the same will start on August 6. The 50-inch version has been launched at a price of Rs. 36,999.

Blaupunkt 50-inch Smart TV is powered by Android 10 and it comes with a is bezel-less panel. The television features a four-speaker setup that boasts a 60W speaker output with Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround certified audio, Dolby MS12 sound technology and more. The TV comes with 2GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage. The panel offers a brightness of 500 nits and it has an in-built Chromecast and Airplay that supports 1000+ apps.

In addition to this, the Smart TV has features like a voice-enabled remote and it allows viewers to access more than 6000+ apps including Google TV, Amazon Prime Video etc and Google Play Store with 500,000 Plus TV Shows etc. Blaupunkt TV has in-built dedicated shortcut keys on the remote to enable users to access Netflix, Prime and Youtube and Google Play.

Meanwhile, the company has recently launched 4 Android TV models in India with pricing starting from Rs. 14,999 which include a 32-inch HD Ready Cybersound Android TV, a 42-inch FHD Android TV, a 43-inch Cybersound 4K Android TV and 55-inch 4K Android TV. The 32-inch version is available at Rs 14,999, powered by Android 9 is bezel-less which comes with 40W speaker output, Edge-free sound technology, 2 speakers, and 1 GB Ram and 8 GB ROM to offer a smooth viewing experience. The 42- inch FHD Android TV is priced at Rs 21,999, powered by Android 9 and includes an Ultra-Thin Bezel, 40W speaker output, Edge-free sound technology, 2 speakers, 1GB Ram and 8GB ROM.

The brand has incorporated a 50W speaker output in the 43-inch 4K TV which is bezel-less and priced at Rs 30,999. It has Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround certified audio with 4 amazing speakers and has used Dolby MS12 sound technology that can decode and improve Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Plus powered sound technologies. The model is powered by Android 10 and is inbuilt with a 2GB Ram and 8GB ROM. Lastly, the 55-inch model priced at Rs 40,999 is bezel-less and has a 60W speaker output with Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround certified audio, Dolby MS12 sound technology that can decode and improve Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Plus powered sound technologies, Android 10, 2GB Ram, 8GB Rom and 4 speakers just like the 43-inch version.