Interested in buying Bitcoin or Ethereum? Here's how you can do that

How to use Android, iOS apps for cryptocurrency

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple and other cryptocurrencies have gained popularity due to the shooting rates. A simple tweet from Elon Musk can shoot up the prices of these currencies. While these have no regulations as of now, many people are trying to put their money into these cryptocurrencies with the hope of getting some return on their investment.

In order to buy or sell shares of a company in India, investors need to connect with an exchange like NSE via a broker like Zerodha. Similarly, in order to buy or sell a cryptocurrency, the investor/trader will need an exchange/broker to work with.

Here are some of the popular mobile app-based brokers that you can use in order to invest in cryptocurrency:

WazirX

WazirX is one of the most popular crypto exchanges in India. The app itself is user friendly and it is available on both Android and iOS platforms. WazirX offers a smooth trading experience even for the newbies. In order to verify its customers, the broker uses KYC process and they have used a technically advanced version of the same allowing users to get verified in a matter of few hours.

Zebpay

Zebpay has been in the crypto business since 2014 and it has managed to build a great reputation among Bitcoin traders and investors. The company has over 3 million customers and it has done $2 billion in fiat transactions. The app is available on both Android and iOS platforms.

UnoCoin

UnoCoin is a popular Indian app used for cryptocurrency trading. The app does have a simple easy-to-use user interface. Just like the other apps mentioned in this list, this one is also available on both Android and iOS platforms.

The aforementioned apps will ask you to add money from your bank account to your app-based wallet. You can use the added money to then buy or sell Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Do note that these apps will charge a minimal fee on every transaction as their brokerage fees.