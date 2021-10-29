Best Diwali gifting ideas for the tech nerds

Follow us on Here's a list of the best Diwali gifts for your tech-nerd friends.

Diwali is just around the corner and it’s time to add to the grandeur by surprising your loved ones with the perfect gift. From your vlogger friend to your fashionable sister, we have covered you all with the smart gadgets that you can gift them this festive season. For you and your tech-savvy family & friends, here is a list of the top cool gadgets you can buy this festive season.

MKE 400 Mobile Kit

The MKE 400 mobile kit is made especially for creators on the move. The kit includes Sennheiser’s MKE 400 compact shotgun microphone and Smartphone Clamp, as well as the Manfrotto PIXI Mini Tripod. The MKE 400 features a built-in windscreen and shock mount to help reduce handling noise while the Smartphone Clamp allows for both portrait and landscape orientation. The Manfrotto PIXI features a locking ball head that can be adjusted with the push of a button so you can dial in your frame with ease.

Price: Rs. 19,999

SanDisk iXpand Wireless Charger 15W

SanDisk recently introduced a fast wireless charger called SanDisk iXpand Wireless Charger 15W. This wireless charger is made for consumers across all walks of life as it conveniently solves on-the-go charging problems through a smart and stylish charging pod from a trustworthy brand. The SanDisk iXpand Wireless Charger 15W is Qi-compatible and should support most Qi-enabled smartphones, TWS earphones and more.

Price: Rs. 5,800

WD Elements SE SSD

For friends and family members looking for fast and reliable external storage, this could be a perfect fit. The WD Elements SE SSD offers read speeds of up to 400MB/s and capacities up to 2TB. It is a compact productivity-driven solution, that integrates into any workflow and keeps up with your on-the-go lifestyle. Other features include drop resistance up to 2 meters, along with a three-year limited warranty worldwide.

Price: Starts at Rs 6,499

Benq ScreenBar Plus

Benq recently launched the ScreenBar Plus, which could be a perfect gift for people who are still working from home. The ScreenBar fits on the top of any monitor and offers a great lighting solution. With the help of the ScreenBar, the users can avoid the amount of strain they get while using a PC or working at night. The ScreenBar Plus comes with an auto-dimming feature with a built-in ambient light sensor. It is a much better solution than having a desk lamp for your work.

Price: Rs 12,990

Logitech K380 and Pebble M350

This Diwali, you can help your loved ones work in style by making their workspace minimalist and modern. This can be achieved with a new keyboard and mouse. The Logitech K380 and Logitech Pebble M350 can do just that. The compact K380 Multi-Device keyboard aims to offer comfy and quiet typing, while the Logitech Pebble M350 delivers silent clicks and scrolls.

Price: Logitech K380 and Logitech Pebble M350 are available for Rs 3,195 and Rs 2,295, respectively.