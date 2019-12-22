Best Christmas Gifting Ideas of 2019: OnePlus 7T, Realme Buds Air and more

Best Christmas Gifting options for 2019

Christmas is just around the corner and so is the holiday season. With so many offers popping up, you might feel the urge to buy gifts for your loved ones. However, with so many options, it might get a little difficult at choosing the right gift. Here's a list of top five products that we recommend gifting your loved ones.

Realme Buds Air

Realme Buds Air is also available in White and Black

Realme India has recently launched its first truly wireless earphones in India. The earphones do resemble the much more popular Apple Airpods. However, they cost a third of the price of the Airpods. The Realme Buds Air comes with the new Realme R1 chip that allows great connectivity with functionalities like open the case to connect, remove the buds from your ear to pause the media playback and much more. Priced at Rs. 3,999, the Realme Buds Air is one of the best gifting options for this holiday season.

Samsung Galaxy Watch

Samsung Galaxy Watch also comes in a 46mm variant

Smartwatches are gaining more popularity day by day. As of now, for Android smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy Watch is one of the best smartwatches available. Although the TizenOS does as many apps as seen on the WearOS Play Store, it does a lot of things right. The watch brings premium quality, rotatable dial, LTE connectivity, smooth user interface and much more. Currently, the Samsung Galaxy Watch is available with a starting price tag of Rs. 19,990.

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T comes with a 90Hz high refresh rate display.

While the premium flagship smartphones cost a fortune, the mid-range phones do not give enough power. The OnePlus 7T sits at the sweet spot of offering both a good price to performance ratio and a premium in-hand feeling. In case you are looking to gift a new smartphone to your loved one, the OnePlus 7T is your best bet. The smartphone not only offers incredible performance and a smooth interface but also brings a decent set of cameras. Also, the brand is now recognized as a premium segment and as of now, it is no less popular than the Apples and Samsungs out there. OnePlus 7T is currently available at a starting price of Rs. 34,999.

FujiFilm Instax Mini 9

FujiFilm Instax Mini 9 is available in 5 colours.

During the holiday season, we tend to capture a lot of moments with our loved ones. With 2020 just around the corner, we have come to totally depend on the digital format. However, it is sometimes good to look back for that nostalgic feel. FujiFilm Instax Mini 9 is an instant camera that can shoot and print the photograph on the spot. The Instax Mini 9 comes in 5 colours, Cobalt Blue, Ice Blue, Flamingo Pink, Lime Green and Smoky White. The instant camera comes with a price tag of Rs. 5,530.

Lenovo Smart Display

Image Source : LENOVO.COM Lenovo Smart Display 7 comes with Google Assistant.

Smart speakers and smart displays are becoming the new trend these days. While smart speakers only offer audio, smart displays have greater potential. A smart display can even act as a digital photo frame in a drawing-room. Also, such a gift is great for a home as not only the elders but also kids can take advantage of it. Lenovo's recently launched Lenovo Smart Display 7 with Google Assistant is currently available with an attractive price tag of Rs. 7,999.