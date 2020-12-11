Image Source : BENQ BenQ unveils new gaming monitor sub-brand in India.

Taiwanese electronics company BenQ on Friday announced a new gaming monitor sub-brand called Mobiuz and a new range of gaming monitors under Zowie range in India. The company introduced BenQ EX2510 in the Mobiuz series and XL2546K as well as XL2411K in the Zowie range.

According to the company, the Mobiuz range is designed for gaming enthusiasts who demand immersion and performance in PC and Console games. Zowie XL range is specifically designed for e-Sports players.

"Gaming scene in India has been exploding, with gamers wanting more in terms of technology and features to help them perform better. With monitor being the major enabler in gaming, we are thrilled to introduce new sub-brand Mobiuz and enhanced XL-K Series under Zowie Brand,'' Rajeev Singh, Managing Director - BenQ India, said in a statement.

EX2510 monitor is a 24.5 inch 3-side-borderless IPS FHD monitor and it is the first entrant of BenQ's new gaming monitor sub-brand Mobiuz that caters to PC and console games.

Mobiuz aims to enrich emphatic gameplay with image, audio, and control enhancements as well as proprietary BenQ Eye-Care (Brightness Intelligence – Auto Brightness Adjustment).

Zowie XL2546K (24.5-inch) and XL2411K (24-inch) gaming monitors are enhanced versions of XL2546S and XL2411P respectively from Zowie Portfolio, the company said.