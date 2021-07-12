Battlegrounds Mobile India July 2021 update announced: New weapons, features and more

Follow us on Image Source : BGMI Battlegrounds Mobile India July 2021 update announced.

Battlegrounds Mobile India was launched in India just this month and it has already received the July 2021 update. The new update brings in a host of new features and improvements across the game. The patch notes were also shared in the form of a video by Krafton and it was posted on the official Battlegrounds Mobile India channel.

According to the patch notes, there will be a new weapon available in-game called MG3. It is a light machine gun (LMG)with just one scope attachment slot but it offers a choice between 660RPM and 990RPM while shooting using its 7.62 ammo. Besides that, there will also be a new gun called ASM Abakan that uses 5.56 ammo.

The game has now also made all the healing consumables throwable items, which means you can now pass them to your teammates by simply dropping them from your bag.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is also receiving changes in terms of the ranking system. The game now gets two new tiers called Ace Master and Ace Dominator. The two new tiers are being added between Ace and Conqueror. Krafton is also customising the logos for all tiers.

BGMI is now also getting a challenge point system wherein players can lose ranking points for reckless gameplay.

Krafton is also releasing a new game mode for the Erangle map called Mission Ignition. This game mode will bring six new high-tech locations that replace certain regions of the map. The new game mode shows the names of the cities in 3D when parachuting to the ground.

One can also take advantage of the auto-drop feature to reach a pinned location. There will also be a HyperLine train system with stations set across the entire map. The train will run on pre-set routes and specific timings.

The new July 2021 update also brings the addition of semi-trucks that have fixed routes and leave supply boxes when destroyed.

BGMI is also receiving a new two-person vehicle called G-38 Gravity Free motorcycle as part of the Mission Ignition mode. As the name suggests, it hovers over the ground and can also be driven over water.

The game will also allow users to enable the 90 FPS option on the devices that support it. A new base graphical settings option for low-powered devices will also be introduced with the new update.