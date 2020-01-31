Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 starts receiving Android 10 beta update: How to download, what it offers and more

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 starts receiving Android 10.

Asus has finally started rolling out the latest Android 10 update for its ZenFone Max Pro M1 smartphone. The update is currently under beta and users will need to download and install it via the company's beta program. Android 10 update for the ZenFone Max Pro M1 comes with WW-17.2017.1911.407 firmware version in India and it weighs in at around 1.6GB.

Notably, the Android 10 beta update is still using the two months old November 2019 Android security patch. This is quite surprising since the stable Android 9 on the ZenFone Max Pro M1 comes with December 2019 security patch. According to a report by PiunikaWeb, the update is only available in India and France for now.

As far as the changes are concerned, the Android 10 beta update for the Zenfone Max Pro M1 brings a new UI design coupled with features like system-wide dark mode, redesigned icons, gesture navigation support and much more.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 Specifications

In terms of the specifications, the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 sports a 5.99-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 2160x1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The device comes with up to 64GB of onboard storage, which is further expandable using a microSD card.paired with Adreno 509 GPU. All of this is backed by a massive 5,000mAh battery.

As for the cameras, the ZenFone Max Pro M1 features dual camera setup at the back consisting of a 13-megapixel primary and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. Upfront, there is an 8-megapixel selfie snapper.