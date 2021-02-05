Asus ROG First APAC Championship: Here's what you need to know about the gaming event

Image Source : ROGMASTERS.GG Asus ROG First APAC Championship

Asus ROG will host its first ROG Masters Asia Pacific eSports tournament from March to April 2021. Due to COVID-19 pandemic affecting travel around the region, the tournament will be conducted entirely online, with quarterfinal to final matches live-streamed.

The ROG Masters tournament will feature Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) as the official game title. It will provide an opportunity for teams with enthusiastic players to pitch their skills against each other, as well as the best professional teams from their market and in the region.

The tournament will see various teams from 15 markets across the region vying for the chance to be crowned as the first ROG Masters Asia Pacific Edition CS:GO Champion.

The tournament will be played in three stages played over the course of 2 months, namely, Country qualifiers, Country finals and the Asia Pacific finals.

Country qualifier matches for India will start on 8th April and the finals to be held on the 10th of April. The India finals to find the top three teams to represent the country will be live-streamed live on 10th April on the company’s official Facebook and YouTube handles.

Professional teams from across the region will be automatically placed into seeded positions in the country finals. This gives a greater chance for non-professional, enthusiast teams from India to get through the qualifiers and meet the pro teams in the country finals.

Country Champions will then go on to experience battling winning teams from other APAC markets in the finals that will be live-streamed during 22nd to 25th April 2021.

As for the prizes, 3 qualifying teams from India finals will stand a chance to win USD 800 for first place, USD 400 for second place and USD 200 for third place. They will then go on to the Asia Pacific finals with the chance to win up to $10,000 per team.

Registration and Official Tournament Website

Registration for the first ROG Masters Asia Pacific tournament opens on February 8, 2021 at the tournament’s official website at - rogmasters.gg.

Registration closes on February 28, 2021 Further details, match schedules, pro team information as well as rules and regulations can also be found on the tournament website.