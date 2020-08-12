Asus ROG 3 12GB RAM variant set to go on sale on August 21: Price in India, specifications

Image Source : ASUS Asus ROG Phone 3 12GB RAM variant to soon be made available.

Asus recently launched the third iteration of its gaming smartphone, the ROG Phone 3. The smartphone was launched in two variants in the country, one with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and the other one comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The Taiwanese tech giant has now finally announced the availability of the 12GB RAM variant for the Indian market.

Asus made an official announcement via Twitter where they finally confirmed the availability details of the ROG Phone 3 12GB RAM variant. The smartphone is set to go on sale in the country for the first time on August 12 at 12 PM. It will be made available via Flipkart in a single Black colour option. The 12GB RAM variant of the ROG Phone 3 is priced at Rs. 57,999, whereas the 8GB RAM model will set you back Rs. 49,999.

Asus ROG Phone 3 Specifications

Asus ROG Phone 3 sports a 6.59-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus processor paired with the Adreno 650 GPU. The handset comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. All of this is backed by a massive 6,000mAh battery with support for 30W hyper charging.

In terms of optics, the Asus ROG Phone 3 features a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 64MP primary camera, a 13MP lens and a 5MP sensor. Upfront, there is a 24MP selfie snapper.

