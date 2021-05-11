Tuesday, May 11, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Asus launches new ROG laptops with 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake CPUs

Asus launches new ROG laptops with 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake CPUs

Asus on Tuesday unveiled new products, including the new 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake H-series power ROG laptops.

India TV Tech Desk India TV Tech Desk
New Delhi Published on: May 11, 2021 20:41 IST
asus
Image Source : ASUS

Asus launches new ROG laptops with 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake CPUs.

Asus on Tuesday unveiled new products, including the new 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake H-series power ROG laptops. The new 17-inch ROG Zephyrus S17 and the 16-inch ROG Zephyrus M16 gaming laptops are powered by Intel Core 11th Gen H-series processors, the company said in a statement.

ROG Zephyrus S17 provides an immersive experience with two-panel options -- a WQHD display with Advanced Optimus and G-SYNC for higher frame rates or a 4K option with greater detail and Adaptive-Sync.

The optical-mechanical keyboard delivers precise and responsive input, while the configurable Multiwheel puts a wide range of useful functions within reach.

ROG Zephyrus M16 is a gaming laptop with a 16-inch display and a powerful new Intel processor. It combines a high WQHD resolution with a fast 165Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time, and Adaptive-Sync.

The latest processors up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i9-11900H drive high-refresh-rate gaming and high performance in content creation, the company said. Up to a GeForce RTX 3070 Laptop GPU delivers high frame rates and RTX technologies in the latest games, it added.

The company also unveiled ROG Slash -- a brand-new collection of fashion accessories. The products include a trio of bags, including a drawstring backpack and two messenger bags, plus a series of headgear woven from premium, water-repellent fabrics.

(with IANS inputs)

Latest Technology News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X