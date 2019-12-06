Apple iPhones might see a major change in 2021, but would that be good?

2021 iPhones to come with major changes

Once Apple releases its iPhones, it gets mandatory to see the rumours for the future ones. Adding onto the existing rumours for 2020 iPhones, a recent report hints at more for them, along with something new for the 2021 iPhone iteration.

2021 iPhones with a change

According to popular analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, 2021 will see the launch of an iPhone model that will come sans the Apple-proprietary lightning port. While this makes us feel that we might finally see the entry of USB Type-C port in iPhones, that’s not the case.

Kuo suggests that the high-end 2021 iPhone model will bid goodbye to the charging port for a “completely wireless experience.” If this turns out to be true, the absence of a charging port could bring back the concept of a “portless phone”, which came into being with the introduction of the Meizu Zero and the Vivo Ape 2019.

One thing worth noting is that the Meizu Zero and the Vivo Apex 2019 never made it to public availability. Hence, the concept could either be a hit or a miss by Apple. Furthermore, Apple could launch the iPhone SE 2 Plus with an all-screen design, no home button, and a fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button in place of the Face ID.

2020 iPhones could be four in number

As for the next year’s iPhones, Kuo predicts there will be four in number; a 5.4-inch one, two 6.1-inch models, and a 6.7-inch model. While all four smartphones will have 5G connectivity and OLED displays in common, their camera departments will be different.

The 5.4-inch and the low-end 6.1-inch models could have dual rear cameras, while the high-end 6.1-inch and the 6.7-inch models are expected to have three rear cameras. Additionally, the first half of 2020 is most likely to get the much-rumoured iPhone SE 2. As a reminder, the above-mentioned are rumours with nothing concrete backing them. We will update you once we get something more solid. Therefore, stay tuned for more details.