Apple introduces iOS 13.5 with contact tracing API, Face ID improvements and more

Apple has released a new version of its current operating system iOS 13 for iPhone users. The new iOS 13.5 OS version brings in two important features that have been introduced keeping in mind the current Coronavirus situation globally. Read on to know more about the new iOS 13.5 features.

iOS 13.5 released

iOS 13.5 has introduced Face ID improvements on an iPhone. This will allow users to unlock their smartphones with ease while wearing a face mask. This can be done by simply swiping up the on the screen to get to passcode screen, enter the passcode, and you are good to go. To recall, prior to the new update, users would have to wait for a few seconds to get to the passcode screen, making it slightly difficult to open the smartphone. As a reminder, Apple recently released the feature as part of the iOS 13.5 beta.

The second highlighting feature as part of iOS 13.5 is the integration of Exposure Notification API introduced by Apple and Google. The support for the Coronavirus contact tracing means that iPhone users will be able to download COVID-19 contact tracing apps by public health officials using the Apple-Google Bluetooth-based technology.

For those who don't know, both tech majors have released the APIs for the same as well. Additionally, both Google and Apple are expected to incorporate the Exposure Notification API within Android and iOS so that users won't have to download standalone apps for Coronavirus contact tracing.

In addition to this, iOS 13.5 introduces the ability to control participant windows on a group FaceTime calls, along with some bug fixes and improvements. iOS 13.5 has started rolling out to iPhone users globally.

