Apple Music exceeds 60 million subscriptions

Apple Music crosses 60 million subscribers globally since its formation in 2015. It gained 10 million subscriptions in the first six months of its launch on June 30, 2015, with numbers going up to 20 million in December 2016.

"In the Apple ecosystem, Apple Music is the number one streaming service" stated company's iTunes chief Eddie Cue in an interview with French media Numerama.

According to reports, subscriptions in April 2018 was for about 40 million. However, a report from July 2018 stated claimed that Apple Music had more paying users than Spotify users in the United States of America. However, Apple Music's paid subscriber count in January was at over 50 million, as per the iPhone-maker, while Spotify had reached the 75-million mark.

The company plans to revamp the way users access Apple Music in its upcoming macOS Catalina update. Following price cuts by domestic music streaming services like JioSaavn and Gaana in India, Apple is now offering Apple Music subscription for Rs 99/month from the previous of Rs 120/month. The iPhone maker company's Apple Music has become cheaper than Spotify that charges Rs 119/month in India.

Deliotte, consulting firm has however reported that the Indian Music Market to surpass $273 million by March 2020.

