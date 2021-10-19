Apple MacBook Pro 14, MacBook Pro 16 with new M1 chips launched

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Apple's new MacBook Pro models get a notched display.

Apple hosted its second fall event on Monday where they announced the launch of the new MacBook Pro models. Alongside the new MacBooks, the company also introduced the third-gen AirPods and new colour variants for the Homepod Mini.

Apple MacBook Pro price in India

The new MacBook Pro models are available in two sizes, 14-inch and 16-inch. While the 14-inch MacBook Pro will be available for a starting price of Rs. 1,94,900, the 16-inch MacBook Pro starts at Rs. 2,39,900. For students, the 14-inch and 16-inch models will be available at a starting price of Rs. 1,75,410 and Rs. 2,15,910, respectively.

Apple’s new MacBook Pro models will be available for orders starting today via Apple online store. The customers will start receiving the laptops starting October 26.

Apple MacBook Pro Specifications, features

Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch models come with the company’s new Apple M1 Pro chipset that offers more performance when compared to the M1. The 16-inch MacBook Pro also gets the new M1 Max chipset as an option for the power hungry users.

Apple claims that the new MacBook Pro delivers groundbreaking processing, graphics, and machine learning (ML) performance whether running on battery or plugged in, as well as amazing battery life.

The new MacBook Pro also features the Liquid Retina XDR display, a wide range of ports for advanced connectivity, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, and the best audio system in a notebook.

Combined with macOS Monterey, which is engineered down to its core to take full advantage of M1 Pro and M1 Max, the user experience is will be elevated even more.

The new MacBook Pro joins the 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1 to form the strongest lineup of pro notebooks ever.

M1 Pro and M1 Max are the next breakthrough chips for the Mac. The CPU in M1 Pro and M1 Max delivers up to 70 per cent faster CPU performance than M1, so tasks like compiling projects in Xcode are faster than ever.

The GPU in M1 Pro is up to 2x faster than M1, while M1 Max is up to an astonishing 4x faster than M1, allowing pro users to fly through the most demanding graphics workflows.

Powering the all-new MacBook Pro, new chips feature up to a 10-core CPU, 32-core GPU, 64GB of unified memory, ProRes acceleration, and industry-leading power efficiency.