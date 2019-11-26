Apple iPhone XR now assembles in India: Price drop and other benefits

Image Source : PIXABAY Apple to now assembles the popular iPhone XR in India.

Apple has finally started assembling their last year’s flagship model, iPhone XR in India. The company has been in the talks with the Indian government for quite some time now. Finally, we will get to see more and more iPhones being manufactured in India.

Apple initially partners with Wistron to start manufacturing the iPhone SE in India back in 2017. The company later started to assemble other older flagship models in India like the iPhone 7. The smartphone was launched in 2016 but started assembling in India only in 2019.

While the iPhone 7 and 6s are being assembled at Wistron’s facility in Bengaluru, the iPhone XR has started assembling in Foxconn's facility in Sriperumbudur, Chennai.

As promised, delighted to receive an iPhone XR, which reads “Designed by Apple in California and Assembled in India”. I expect further expansion of manufacturing in India by #Apple. pic.twitter.com/02QE0f3wS8 — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) November 25, 2019

The iPhone XR is not only being manufactured to be sold in India, but it will also be exported to neighbouring countries. It will not only help Apple in bringing the prices down, but it will also help in the country’s economy.

However, the price drop is not coming any time soon. Currently, Apple iPhone XR is available at a starting price of Rs. 42,900 on Amazon India. It might come down to around Rs. 39,999 after some time. Also, it is worth noting that the phone was available for Rs. 34,999 during Diwali sale on the e-commerce website.

Apple iPhone XR features a 6.1-inch display and it is powered by the Apple A12 Bionic chipset. The smartphone packs in up to 256GB of internal storage. It currently runs on iOS 13.