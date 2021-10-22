Friday, October 22, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Apple iPhone SE 3 might arrive soon with LCD display

Apple iPhone SE 3 might arrive soon with LCD display

The Apple iPhone SE 3 will feature 5G connectivity instead of 4G seen in the iPhone SE 2020. 

India TV Tech Desk India TV Tech Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 22, 2021 15:54 IST
apple, iphone se, iphone se 3
Image Source : APPLE

Apple iPhone SE 3 might arrive soon with LCD display.

Apple might soon announce the launch of a new iPhone SE model with an LCD display, upgraded connectivity and internals in 2022. The new phone will have the new chipset -- the 5nm A15 Bionic, adding support for 5G networks. Price-wise, the phone is expected to cost the same as the iPhone SE (2020) in China and around the world -- CNY3, $299 or $399, reports GSMArena.

Despite expectations for a small form factor, the new device will most likely be based on the iPhone XR design.

The Apple iPhone SE 3 will feature 5G connectivity instead of 4G seen in the iPhone SE 2020. The smartphone is also expected to come with improved performance with upgraded internals.

The upcoming iPhone is expected to feature a 4.7-inch LCD with bottom and top bezels, Touch-ID sensor/home button in the same aluminum body. The production for the SE 3 should start around December 2021.

The iPhone SE (2020) is powered by Apple's A13 Bionic chipset with a third-generation neural engine. It houses two cameras, one on the back and the other one at the front.

(with IANS inputs)

Latest Technology News

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News