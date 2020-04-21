Apple iPhone 12 to feature a smaller TrueDepth notch: Report

Apple iPhone 12 CAD renders

Apple is expected to launch four new iPhones under the iPhone 12 series and now a pair of images shared by avid leaker Jon Prosser shows that the top portion of the device would feature a TrueDepth sensor "notch" that is substantially smaller than existing designs.

The first image looks like a photo of a CAD illustration, which is sometimes leaked from Apple's supply partners. The second image appears to be based on the first schematic, and draws out the details of the hardware housed within the notch, reports MacRumors.

The big change to note here is that the speaker, currently placed in the centre of the notch on the iPhone 11, is moved out and into the phone's top bezel.

Earlier, a YouTuber EverythingApplePro, along with Max Weinbach (Writer at XDA Developers), has claimed the rear camera module on iPhone 12 Pro Max will house four sensors with a LiDAR scanner which was introduced in the recently launched Apple iPad Pro. According to the video, the device will be seemingly thinner at 7.4mm, compared to the iPhone 11 Pro Max, which is 8.1mm thick.

