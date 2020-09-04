Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max to support mmWave 5G connectivity: Here's what you need to know

Image Source : APPLE Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max to support mmWave 5G connectivity.

Apple is gearing up to launch the much-awaited iPhone 12 series. While the expectations are quite high among the Apple fans, it is also to be noted that the upcoming iPhone series will be the first iPhone range to support 5G networks. According to the recent leaks, the iPhone 12 Pro Max will be the only iPhone to come with the faster millimetre-wave 5G (mmWave 5G).

As per a report by Fast Company, the top of the line iPhone 12 Pro Max will come with a 6.5-inch OLED display and a will faster mmWave 5G. The report further suggests that the other iPhone 12 models will come with the relatively slower Sub-6GHz 5G connectivity.

The reports further claim that only the largest iPhone 12 model will have the internal space required to fit mmWave antenna. Additionally, a larger battery would be required to support the higher power consumption.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max could come equipped with the mmWave antenna only for Japan, South Korea and the US markets.

On the contradictory side, an earlier report suggested that there will be four iPhone 12 models out of which the two Pro models will support the mmWave 5G connectivity, whereas the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max could support Sub-6GHz 5G.

Another recent report also suggested that the Apple iPhone 12 models could ship without any accessories. This means that the buyers will only get the phone and not the chargers or headphones. Also, a leak suggested that the company might make some compromises in terms of the parts this time around in order to cut down on the manufacturing cost.

