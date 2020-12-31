Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 11, iPad Pro available at discounted prices: Know details

Image Source : VIJAY SALES Apple Days sale kicked off at Vijay Sales.

Apple iPhone 12 series were recently launched and they have not seen much discount offers since launch. Vijay Sales, a popular online and offline retailer, has announced its own ‘Apple Days’ sale, where they will be offering huge discounts on the new iPhone 12 models. Alongside the new iPhones, the retailer is also offering exciting offers on MacBooks, iPads and other Apple products.

Apple Days sale has already kicked off on Vijay Sales and it will go on until January 3, 2021. The customers can take advantage of all the new offers via the company’s website as well as its retail stores across India.

Vijay Sales is offering the Apple iPhone 11 at an attractive price of just Rs. 46,999 whereas the iPhone SE 2020 will be available at just Rs. 32,999. The latest iPhone 12, on the other hand, would set you back Rs. 71,490. The retailer is also offering a discount on the new iPhone 12 Mini and it is available at Rs. 60,900. Customers will also get a discount on the top-of-the-line iPhone 12 Pro Max, which will be available at a starting price of Rs. 1,19,900.

The sale is not only for iPhones but other Apple products are also a part of it. The Apple AirPods are priced at Rs. 12,399, the AirPods Pro starts at Rs. 20,490 and the new Apple Watch Series 6 is up for grabs with a price tag of Rs. 35,900. There is also an offer on the Apple Watch SE bringing its price down to Rs. 26,490.

Announcing the Apple Days sale, Nilesh Gupta, Director, Vijay Sales said, “This year has been tough but we want our consumers to welcome 2021with fantastic feels by laying hands on their most desired smartphones and gadgets at some eye-popping offers. We at Vijay Sales have come up with amazing discounts on all the latest models of iPhones, Apple watches, HomePods, and even the Airpods.”

He further added, “We hope our exclusive offerings will meet the expectations of our customers and bring them a reason to cheer towards a positive new year.”

It is worth noting that the aforementioned prices are inclusive of the bank cashback and other offers when availed during the purchase.