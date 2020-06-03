iOS 14 features leaked; Might include built-in translator in Safari and more

Image Source : APPLE Apple Settings app

Apple is soon to introduce its next-gen operating system iOS 14, for which rumours and leaks are making rounds every other day. The latest leak hints at some of the possible features that might make their entry with the introduction of iOS 14 and a list of devices that could be compatible with the new version of iOS. Read on to know what all could be included in iOS 14.

iOS 14 to support built-in translator and more

According to a report by 9To5Mac, iOS 14 is expected to support inbuilt translator for Apple's Safari browser. This will allow users to translate web pages with ease without the need for another app to do so. The feature is likely to be made available for each website along with the option of automatic translations. There could also be an ability to switch between the original language and the translated language with ease.

For those who don't know, currently, Siri can translate words and phrases for users. The translation feature, after reaching Safari, is also expected to be made available for other apps such as the App Store. This way, users will be able to translate app descriptions and more in their preferred language for easy usage. In addition to this, the Cupertino tech major is likely to introduce full support of Apple Pencil in iPadOS 14 for all websites.

Furthermore, another rumour throws light on the devices that will support iOS 14. As per The Verifier, the devices that will support iOS 14 include iPhone SE (2020), iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, iPhone SE (2016), iPhone 6s and 6s Plus, and iPod touch (7th-generation).

While details aren't concrete, past rumours suggest that iOS 14 is likely to include the ability to use apps before downloading them, the ability to customise the home screen, AR Maps, the inclusion of the AR app Gobi, Picture-in-Picture mode for videos, and more.

Apple is expected to introduce the iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, tvOS 14 and macOS 10.16 during WWDC 2020 to be held this month. Hence, stay tuned until then for a better idea.

