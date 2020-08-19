Apple to introduce ‘Made in India’ iPhone 12, iPhone SE by 2021: Know details

Image Source : APPLE iPhone 11

Apple is looking into making more and more iPhones in India. The latest buzz has it that the Cupertino tech major is expected to introduce the upcoming iPhone 12, which will be made in India, by 2021, which is way quicker than current 'Made in India' iPhone models. Read on to know more about it.

India-made iPhone 12 to arrive in 2021

It is suggested that the forthcoming iPhone 12 will be manufactured in India in 2021 and will be available for purchase in mid-2021 as per a report by Business Standard. The new iPhone is expected to be produced in India by Wistron at its Bengaluru plant. This means that following its launch in October, it will initially be coming from outside and will eventually be produced in India after a few months.

The iPhone 12 will be the company's seventh smartphone to be manufactured in India. The iPhone SE 2020 is also expected to be made in India by the end of this year, becoming the sixth 'Made in India' iPhone. Recently, Apple started making the iPhone 11 in India, which joined the existing smartphones such as the iPhone SE 2016, the iPhone 6S, iPhone 7, and even the iPhone XR.

The report further suggests that Wistron is aiming to invest around Rs. 2,900 crores in a new plant and hire around 10,000 employees for the same. The new plant will be fully functional by October this year.

The new move will help Apple get more manufacturing hubs in different countries, especially in India. This will also help users in India big time as the new locally-made iPhones won't include 22 per cent import taxes, making them slightly affordable in India.

As for the iPhone 12, the smartphone is expected to launch in October with the shipments starting in November. The iPhone 12 will get four variants (a 5.4-inch one, two 6.1-inch models, and a 6.7-inch model) that will be launched in two stages. All devices are expected to sport flat edges, much like the iPhone 4, feature the A14 Bionic chipset, run iOS 14, and come with improved cameras.

