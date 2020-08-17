Apple Arcade gets new 'Next Stop Nowhere' choice-based game: Know details

Image Source : APPLE New Apple Arcade game

Apple's subscription-based gaming Arcade has added Next Stop Nowhere, a new choice-based adventure game from Night School Studio to its growing catalogue of 130 games. The 'Next Stop Nowhere' game features cross-device play so one can play the same save game across multiple devices without having to re-start.

According to a report in MacRumors, the game features an "intelligent conversation system" with branching dialogue that changes the story based on every decision, and touts its "completely unique version of space." Night School is an award-winning studio and has also created the critically-acclaimed games like Oxenfree and Afterparty.

Earlier, Arcade added two new games - deep-sea adventure 'Beyond Blue' by E-Line Media and the emotional puzzle game 'A Fold Apart' by Lightning Rod Games - on the iPhone, iPad and Apple TV.

'A Fold Apart' makes gamers interact with paper-like puzzles as they navigate a world where two people have been separated by their career choices, news portal iMore reported.

'Beyond Blue' game is set in the near future with players becoming a deep-sea explorer as they try to interact with the ocean. The subscription gaming service costs $4.99 a month and lets you play more than 120 new as well as exclusive games across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod Touch and Apple TV.

